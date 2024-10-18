Aspiriant LLC Buys 9,507 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $274,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.03. 115,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,251. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

