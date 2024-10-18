Aspiriant LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. 538,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

