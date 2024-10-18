Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,781 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

