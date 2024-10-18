Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. 687,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,948. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

