Aspiriant LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 58,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,760. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

