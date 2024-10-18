Aspiriant LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 6,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

