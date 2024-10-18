Aspiriant LLC Purchases New Position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 1.54% of TCW Transform Systems ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter worth $2,406,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NETZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. 6,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

