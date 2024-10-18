Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

