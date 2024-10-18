Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.71. 159,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

