Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. 20,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,169. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

