Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASTH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ASTH stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

