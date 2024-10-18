Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.44). The firm has a market cap of £513.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,394.88). 31.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

