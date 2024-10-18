Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 95,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
About Athabasca Oil
