Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 95,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

