AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 25.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 123,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 49,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 120.5% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

