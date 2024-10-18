Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.60. 198,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,097,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$415.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.48) by C$0.32. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of C$92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Cannabis

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$59,382.40.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

