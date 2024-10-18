Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

