Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.79. 36,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

