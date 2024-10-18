Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 171 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,822,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE H traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.36. 9,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

