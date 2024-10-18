Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 119,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,818,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

