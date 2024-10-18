Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $586.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,788. The company has a market capitalization of $505.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

