Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.16.

NYSE UNH opened at $566.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

