Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $11.22 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.22 billion and approximately $249.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.57 or 0.00040608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,864,548 coins and its circulating supply is 406,861,448 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

