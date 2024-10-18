Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 56,510 shares traded.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

