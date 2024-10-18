Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 40,653 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

