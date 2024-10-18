Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.91.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
