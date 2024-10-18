Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVNW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

