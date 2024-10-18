AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.40 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 169166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.