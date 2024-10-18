AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Sold by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

