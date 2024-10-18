B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 4,481 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

