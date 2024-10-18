B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,420 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

