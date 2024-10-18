B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $303,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

