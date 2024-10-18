B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $438.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

