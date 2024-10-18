B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,039.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 39,200.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $67.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

