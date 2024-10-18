B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,534,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,984,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.60.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

