B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

ROL stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

