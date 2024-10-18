B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 243.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 631.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 234,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.31.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

