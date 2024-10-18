B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 87,665 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 87,665 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 114,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

