B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.