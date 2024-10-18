B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ RILYP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $20.55.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
