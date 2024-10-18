B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 3043138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BTO. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$66,479.25. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,449 shares of company stock valued at $384,111. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

