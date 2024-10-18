Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 585.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 585.80 ($7.65).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Babcock International Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,562.50%.
Insider Transactions at Babcock International Group
In other news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £1,385,325.12 ($1,808,990.75). In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($64,768.87). Also, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.54), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,808,990.75). Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
