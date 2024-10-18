Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 585.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 585.80 ($7.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

BAB opened at GBX 493 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 373.60 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 515.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,562.50%.

In other news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £1,385,325.12 ($1,808,990.75). In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($64,768.87). Also, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.54), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,808,990.75). Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

