Ballast Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

