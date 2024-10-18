Ballast Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $222.73. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

