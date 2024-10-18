Ballast Inc. Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,548,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

