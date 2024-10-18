Banana Gun 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.60 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Banana Gun has a market cap of $193.92 million and $25.60 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $56.29 or 0.00082919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00249769 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,654 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,444,656.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 57.5363075 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $32,564,718.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.