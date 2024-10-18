BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.10 and last traded at $110.93, with a volume of 21739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares in the company, valued at $519,292,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

