Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

