Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Banner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. Banner has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,301,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Banner by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.