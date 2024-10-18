Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,725 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.