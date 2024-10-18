Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 2,811 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Ryan Specialty worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 10.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN opened at $70.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

