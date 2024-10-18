Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

