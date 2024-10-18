Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 555 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $164.80 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

